PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Salem Police Department said it was an exceptionally violent weekend in the city.

From Friday through Sunday, police responded to several incidents where people had been shot.

The violence started Friday at 11 p.m. when officers responded to a home on Lone Oak Road Southeast, near Indian Hills Court Southeast. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. They determined the man and a person he used to live with had fought with one another. When the man forced his way inside the home, someone who lived there shot him.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene, but he died while he was being transported to Salem Health. Police said everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation.

On Saturday, shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to another report of a gunshot wound at Greer Park. They found a man dead in the parking lot.

Police learned a fight had occurred between several people at a camp and ended with one man shooting another.

On Sunday, at 11 p.m. police responded to a third report of a gunshot wound on 24th Street Northeast near Walker Street Northeast. At the scene, officers found a woman inside her home who had been shot.

Officers treated her injuries while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

Investigators say the woman and a family friend were outside the home when two men approached them and spoke to them. Someone fired shots and the woman was injured. Police expected she would survive.

“It was an exceptionally violent weekend here in Salem, but I want to assure the community that we are responding appropriately and that these incidents appear to be unrelated,” said Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack.

He said all available detectives from the police department’s three specialized units were called in from home to investigate the crimes.