Amtrak train hits man crossing Salem tracks in wheelchair

Marion County

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Emergency responders help a man who was hit by an Amtrak train while crossing the train tracks in his wheelchair in Salem, Nov. 27, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in a wheelchair was hit and pinned under an Amtrak train Wednesday night in Salem, officials said.

The man was crossing the train tracks at Silverton Road NE and Portland Road NE at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit, according to the Salem Police Department.

Despite being pinned under the train and dragged a short distance, the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Salem police and Union Pacific police launched an investigation.

A man was hit by an Amtrak train while crossing the train tracks in this wheelchair in Salem, Nov. 27, 2019. (KOIN)

