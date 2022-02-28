PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An apartment complex and a nearby vehicle in Salem were struck several times by bullets late Sunday night, officials said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Salem police responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Portland Road NE and Rose Garden Street NE. Police also received reports that a vehicle drove into a fence near the Don Froylan Creamery.

When officers arrived, the occupants had already fled the scene. Police said the vehicle left behind had been shot several times, along with a nearby apartment complex.

Salem PD says officers have not located anyone that was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department TIPS line at 503-588-8477.