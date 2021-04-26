Armed suspect barricaded in Brooks home across from school

The SWAT team is responding to the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed suspect has reportedly barricaded themself inside a home in Brooks — putting a nearby high school on lockdown.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said police activity was taking place near Pueblo Avenue and Riverton Street. Nearly an hour later, deputies said they were trying to resolve a situation with an armed suspect, who had barricaded himself inside a home across the street from Willamette Valley Christian High School.

The SWAT team is responding to the scene and surrounding streets have been closed. Meanwhile, the school has been placed on lockdown.

No other details are available at this time. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.