Assault suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Gervais

The standoff went on for nearly 4 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A report of an assault escalated into a lengthy standoff with the Marion County SWAT Team in Gervais Saturday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie Jones, 35, told authorities her older brother, Jacob Zellner, had punched her. When deputies arrived at the home on 7th Street, they found that Zellner had barricaded himself alone inside. After attempts to talk to him failed, a SWAT Team was brought in to negotiate.

De-escalating tactics with hostage negotiators lasted for almost 4 hours.

After exhaustive efforts, deputies went into the home using “less lethal munitions” and a K-9 to arrest the suspect. Zellner was taken to a hospital where he was treated for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

He will be booked into the Marion County Jail once he is released from the hospital. Zellner faces menacing, assault, and harassment charges, said the sheriff’s office.