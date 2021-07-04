Aumsville veteran honored for service in Korean War

The veteran said he'll wear the medal proudly in memory of his fellow soldiers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., celebrated the Fourth of July by awarding an Aumsville Veteran with a medal for his service during the Korean War.

On Sunday, Wyden traveled to Aumsville where he met John Taggart and pinned him with the Korean Defense Service Medal.

Wyden recognized that while the Korean War is seldom discussed, the sacrifices made by soldiers were no less heroic.

“Sometimes the history books label the Korean War as ‘The Forgotten War.’ Let’s make it real clear today John Taggart isn’t being forgotten by me or by countless Oregonians who are very grateful for his distinguished service,” Wyden said.

Taggart’s children attended the event to celebrate their father.

Taggart said he would wear the medal proudly in memory of all the soldiers he served with in the snow during the Korean War.