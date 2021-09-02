B-17 Sentimental Journey Tour flies in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Aviation historians will say the wings of a B-17 held the promise of freedom for both the pilots of World War 2 and the entire country.

The B-17 Alliance Foundation in Salem is sharing our country’s history through the metal of a B-17 that was once perched atop a gas station in Milwaukie — the Lacey Lady.

Volunteers on the restoration project connect the fabric of aviation history and one day the pieces will come together and fly again.

The Lacey Lady B-17 came off the production line in very late 1944 and flew some missions in the Pacific before returning stateside.

The B-17 Bomber Sentimental Journey Tour is in Salem through Labor Day with flights on Sunday and Monday. A portion of the proceeds go to the B-17 Alliance Foundation .