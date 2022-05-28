SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The B-17 Alliance Foundation in Salem is dedicated to restoring one of the namesake aircraft, a B-17G Flying Fortress.

On Saturday, a fundraiser for this rare and historic aircraft was held to help the current restoration project underway at the Salem airport.

Aviation historians will say the wings of a B-17 held the promise of freedom for both the pilots of World War 2 and the entire country.

The B-17 Alliance Foundation in Salem is sharing our country’s history through the metal of a B-17 that was once perched atop a gas station in Milwaukie — the Lacey Lady.

Volunteers on the restoration project connect the fabric of aviation history and one day the pieces will come together and fly again.