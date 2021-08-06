Best friend remembers ‘angel on Earth’ killed in Keizer

Becky Dietzel was hit and killed by a driver trying to flee Keizer police last week

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Lucinda Cates said her best friend Becky Dietzel was walking to the store the night her life was cut short.

“The best way to describe Becky is she was an angel on Earth before she ever was an angel in heaven,” said Cates. “She would open her doors for anybody or feed them, anything they needed whether she liked them or not, she would still be there to help them.”

On July 28, Keizer police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle behind a business at the corner of River Road and Dearborn Road a little after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they confronted two adult men near the car, which was determined to be stolen.

Once officers approached, one of the men exchanged shots with multiple officers. He fled the scene in the stolen car while the other man stayed on the scene and was cooperative.

The fleeing suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Sean Beck of Olympia, was heading southbound on River Road. As Beck sped through the intersection of River Road and Cummings Lane, he struck Dietzel who was crossing the street.

Beck — a 47-year-old Olympia man with a criminal history dating back to 1993 — was still hospitalized on Friday for treatment of gunshot wounds. Oregon State Police have taken over the investigation. Oregon State Police has taken over the investigation.

Cates said she hopes Beck spends the rest of his life in prison.

“I honestly, in my heart, I wish he’d get the death sentence. He shot at the police, you know? And he killed my best friend,” she said. “He should be the one laying in the morgue, not her.”

Cates said one of Beck’s relatives reached out to her on social media after Dietzel was killed.

“They said ‘I’m a family member of the man that killed your friend, we would like to extend our apologies, our sincere apologies and condolences for the loss.’ And they asked me to pass it forward to all the friends and family,” said Cates.

Cates said Dietzel’s husband is devastated. She said Dietzel cared for her husband who is paralyzed after suffering a stroke.

Dietzel will be laid to rest Sunday, August 15 on what would have been her 65th birthday.