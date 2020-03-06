Body found in Willamette identified as man missing since November

Marion County deputies respond to a report of a body in the Willamette River near Buena Vista Ferry, Feb. 27, 2020. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

An autopsy revealed no signs of foul play in regards to the man's death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators have identified the man whose body was recovered from the Willamette River near the Buena Vista Ferry last week.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the body was of Alexander Crocker, a 26-year-old man who had been reported missing to the Albany Police Department in December of 2019. Crocker’s family reported him missing after not hearing from him for about a month, according to investigators.

No signs of foul play were discovered during the autopsy conducted by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

A boater found the body on the morning of February 27.

The investigation into Crocker’s death remains open.