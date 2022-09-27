PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A body found in the Willamette River in Polk County on Saturday is believed to be that of missing West Salem teenager Zackary Christopher Brenneman, authorities say.

Salem Police Department detectives, along with deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, located the body after responding to a report of a dead person in the river near Wallace Road around 1 p.m.

“The individual matched the description of the missing West Salem teenager,” Salem police stated in a press release. “An examination performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as drowning.”

Detectives are waiting for additional medical reports to officially confirm the victim’s identity. They say foul play is not believed to be a factor in the victim’s death.

Family members reported 16-year-old Brenneman around 11 p.m. on Sept. 16. Salem detectives have reportedly remained in contact with the family throughout the investigation.

“We offer our condolences to the Brenneman Family during this extremely difficult time,” SPD said. “At present, the family is requesting privacy.”