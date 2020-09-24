Boil water notice in place for some South Salem homes

Marion County

A ruptured water main is affected about 1,000 homes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City officials in Salem say about 1,000 homes need to boil their water after a water main rupture.

Officials say the main ruptured Wednesday evening. The boil water notice will be in effect until bacteriological testing verifies the water within the area is safe. The map below shows the affected areas:

Map of homes on a boil water notice in South Salem. (Courtesy: City of Salem)

On Wednesday evening, the City of Salem tweeted crews had been working on a water main break in the South Madrona Avenue/Croissan Scenic Way neighborhood. Repairs were reportedly being done overnight.

Sample results are expected by late Friday.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss