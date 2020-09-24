Boil water notice in place for some South Salem homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City officials in Salem say about 1,000 homes need to boil their water after a water main rupture.
Officials say the main ruptured Wednesday evening. The boil water notice will be in effect until bacteriological testing verifies the water within the area is safe. The map below shows the affected areas:
On Wednesday evening, the City of Salem tweeted crews had been working on a water main break in the South Madrona Avenue/Croissan Scenic Way neighborhood. Repairs were reportedly being done overnight.
Sample results are expected by late Friday.
