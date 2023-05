A Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was hit by gunfire near Lancaster Drive NE and Devonshire Court NE in Salem, April 30, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Marion County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was hit by gunfire Sunday evening, authorities confirmed.

The gunfire erupted around 7:40 p.m. as the deputy patrolled in the area of Lancaster Drive NE and Devonshire Court NE. No one was hurt.

Marion County detectives are actively working the case along with various other law enforcement agencies. No other information is available at this time.