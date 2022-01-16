Car, house hit by gunfire in East Salem early Sunday

An occupied car and a house were hit by gunfire on Deana Street NE in East Salem, January 16, 2022 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An occupied car and a house were hit by gunfire early Sunday in East Salem, reportedly by juveniles who yelled at the driver, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 911 caller said he was driving to work around 7 a.m. when he drove passed “two unknown juveniles” who began to yell. As the caller drove away, the sheriff’s office said, at least one bullet hit his car on Deana Street NE near Monroe Avenue NE.

Deputies came to the neighborhood and discovered a house was also hit by gunfire. Despite a search of the area with K-9s, no one was found and no suspects have been identified.

No injuries were reported. But the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line, 503.588.5032.