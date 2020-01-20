Potato chip-hauling semi overturns after head-on crash

Marion County

No fatalities have been reported

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck and trailer were flipped on their sides after a head-on collision with a Jeep on Monday.

The semi-truck crashed into a 2016 Jeep around 8:30 a.m. on Northeast Ehlen Road. Both the semi and its trailer, said to be hauling potato chips, overturned. The drivers involved were sent to nearby hospitals, but there is no word yet on their conditions.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said to expect the road to be closed for several hours. Avoid the area if possible.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget