Potato chip-hauling semi overturns after head-on crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck and trailer were flipped on their sides after a head-on collision with a Jeep on Monday.

The semi-truck crashed into a 2016 Jeep around 8:30 a.m. on Northeast Ehlen Road. Both the semi and its trailer, said to be hauling potato chips, overturned. The drivers involved were sent to nearby hospitals, but there is no word yet on their conditions.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office said to expect the road to be closed for several hours. Avoid the area if possible.