The burn ban is the result of growing concern of dry weather in the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you live in Salem and plan on lighting some fireworks in the street this Fourth of July, you may want to come up with a Plan B.

As of July 4, the City of Salem has banned the use of fireworks and open burning until further notice due to growing concern of dry weather in the area. This ban does not include professional firework events.

The burn ban applies to agricultural burning, land clearing or slash burning, recreational fires including backyard fire pits and outdoor/portable fireplaces, ceremonial fires, and all fireworks.

The ban does not apply to propane grills, but officials encourage residents to follow safe grilling practices.

According to the City of Salem, “City Fire officials are urging the community to avoid engaging in any activities that could potentially start fires and to celebrate the 4th of July without creating a safety risk to your family, neighbors, or the community.”

A Red Flag Warning was issued in the Willamette Valley on Tuesday that noted high temperatures, low humidity and wind gusts. The National Weather Service warns that extreme fire behavior will be possible during this time.

Anyone found to violate the city’s requirements during the burn ban could be liable for the cost of extinguishment and any ensuing property damage.

Salem officials say the ban will be re-evaluated on July 6.