Authorities said the homeowner threatened workers while they were “conducting permitted work"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A City of Woodburn employee was arrested for displaying a firearm during an argument with utility company workers, according to the Woodburn Police Department.

On Friday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m., Woodburn police responded to the report of a disturbance in the 300 Olive Avenue neighborhood.

Authorities said a homeowner, identified as 60-year-old Michelle Bradley, threatened staff members of a private utility company with a handgun while they were “conducting permitted work in the right-of-way.”

The homeowner told officers that she was a City of Woodburn employee, but according to WPD, she was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Police said Bradley was arrested for menacing and taken to the Marion County Jail.