COVID-19 outbreak discovered at Union Gospel Mission of Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ten positive coronavirus cases have been reported from a homeless shelter in Salem.

On Monday, the Union Gospel Mission of Salem announced 10 positive COVID-19 cases were discovered between their Men’s Mission and the Mission Store. The rescue mission says they will roll back services at their Men’s Mission and Mission Store facilities on a limited basis.

Current guests will be required to remain in the facility and no new guests will be allowed inside. The mission will offer more curbside food services and cold-weather gear for those in need.

UGM hopes to be back to normal later this month, pending approval from Marion County health officials. In the interim, they are working with other community partners to help find shelter beyond what the UGM can currently provide.

This is a developing story.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus