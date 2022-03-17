PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students and staff at Crossler Middle School in Salem were put under a lockdown order Thursday morning due to “police activity in the area,” district officials said in a Tweet.

Nearly half an hour after the initial Tweet, the school district announced the lockdown was lifted. About 30 minutes later, district officials then notified the public that Liberty Elementary School was locked down “out of an abundance of caution.”

Six minutes after that, officials said that lockdown had been lifted, too.

Officials with the Salem-Keizer Public Schools said all students and staff are safe but did not immediately release any further information.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Salem police.

This is a developing story.