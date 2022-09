PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The death of a man has been determined “non-criminal” after officers found a man dead near Salem railroad tracks, Salem Police Department said.

On Sunday, officers found the unidentified man slumped over on a trail along the tracks near the intersection of Portland Road at Beach Avenue NE, authorities said.

Officials said they have completed an autopsy, but have not publicly announced his cause of death. However, SPD said no foul play or criminal act was involved.