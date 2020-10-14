Death of teen found by hikers at Salem park ruled suicide

No cause of death has been released after Abigail Agustin-Paz was found dead in a Salem park last week, but police are interviewing students. (Courtesy – Abigail Austin-Paz )

Abigail Agustin Paz of Wood Village was a sophomore at Willamette University

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a 19-year-old Willamette University sophomore whose body was found at a Salem park has been ruled a suicide, Salem police said Tuesday.

Investigators said hikers at Minto-Brown Island Park came across the body of Abigail Agustin Paz of Wood Village on Oct. 2.

Paz was widely involved with the university, serving in a variety of leadership roles, according to the Statesman Journal. The sophomore also lived on campus and worked at the Willamette Bistro.