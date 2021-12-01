Sex offender was mistakenly released from the MarionCo. Jail

Police are looking for Salvador Guido Ledesma after he was mistakenly released on November 22, 2021. (Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help after a convicted rapist was mistakenly released from custody on November 22.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Salvador Ledesma was mistakenly released because of an administrative error. He was in custody at the Marion County Jail while appealing his prior convictions, which include second degree rape.

After receiving a new sentence, he was supposed to return to the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Salvador wasn’t supposed to get out of prison until 2034.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503-569-0734 or submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411.