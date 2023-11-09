PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman and an animal Wednesday night on a property just outside of Salem, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a report of a domestic disturbance around 4:30 p.m. at 4300 Viewcrest Road South, where they found a 32-year-old woman had been stabbed.

After searching for the man in the rural woods around the house, officials say they found the man on the property “needing medical attention” around 8:20 p.m.

Authorities brought the man to the hospital for treatment before lodging him at the Marion County Jail, where he faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree animal abuse, and contempt of court. He is also accused of endangering a person protected by a Family Abuse Protection Act order.

The woman was also taken to the hospital and, as of Thursday afternoon, is in stable condition.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.