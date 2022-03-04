PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old Salem man was arrested for murder Tuesday night after police say he called 911 to report he shot his girlfriend at home.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call where the caller reported having shot someone at home around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on Elma Avenue SE.

According to MCSO, when deputies got to the house in the unincorporated part of East Salem, they found a critically injured woman, 45-year-old Gloria Rivas-Castillo. She didn’t survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies detained the 911 caller, and investigators said the incident started as a domestic disturbance between Rivas-Castillo and her boyfriend, identified as Cruz Hernandez-Rivera.

Hernandez-Rivera, who deputies said had outstanding warrants for previous domestic violence crimes, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, menacing and unlawful use of a firearm.

MCSO said no one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.