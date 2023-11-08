PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man who attempted to steal a car with two children inside Wednesday morning is still at large, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the car was parked at the 7-Eleven at 595 Lancaster Drive SE around 7:51 a.m. when the man tried to take it with a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old inside.

The vehicle’s owner was nearby and said they confronted the suspect before he could get away. The man was then picked up by a “silver car” nearby, which authorities say drove south on Lancaster Drive before turning east on Macleay Road.

The name of the suspect is unknown, and no further details have been released.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this man to contact Deputy Frieze at 971-301-3410 or mfrieze@co.marion.or.us.

