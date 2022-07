PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked away from a work crew in Salem Tuesday morning.

Juan Castillo, 43, was working with a crew near 12th Street Southeast and Bellevue Street Southeast when he walked away shortly after 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

He had been in custody at the Marion County Transition Center for a parole violation.

Anyone who sees Castillo should call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 588-5032.