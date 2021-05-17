Deputies seek inmate who walked away from transition center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An inmate is being sought after walking away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center.

MCSO is asking for the public’s help in finding Jonathan Goolsby, who walked away from the facility just before 5 p.m. last Friday. Goolsby was in custody for a parole violation and was scheduled to be released this Friday, May 21.

Goolsby is a 22-year-old white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 lbs.

Anyone with information about Goolsby is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503.588.5032.