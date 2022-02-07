Detroit mayor to share wildfire recovery needs with House Committee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon House special committee will meet Monday to discuss wildfire recovery.

Leaders from across the state will join the virtual meeting.

In 2020, the Beachie Creek and Lionshead complex fires burned a combined total of nearly 400,000 acres; most of the damage was in Marion and Linn counties.

Detroit Mayor Jim Trett spoke to AM Extra Monday. He said he and Gates Mayor Ron Carmickle plan to speak to the House committee to give lawmakers an update on what they’ve accomplished and what they’ll need for the future.

Trett said his city is making great progress in rebuilding, but is still a long way from being back to normal. He said he plans to tell lawmakers his city needs to focus on investing in transportation repairs. He said roads were damaged in the fire and by the heavy equipment that came in after.

He’d also like to receive more money to pay city employees. He said they have a huge workload they’re trying to tackle right now.

The city of Detroit is still working to bring businesses back and to get a permanent water system in place.