Dozens protest ‘unconstitutional orders’ outside Salem salon

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of people gathered outside of a Salem salon a day after it reopened to protest the statewide stay-home order.

The owner of Glamour Salon reopened her business on Tuesday, defying Governor Kate Brown’s executive order and risking potential fines.

At least 50 people celebrated its reopening on Wednesday by marching through nearby streets, waving American flags and carrying signs.

One of the salon’s supporters—Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer— praised Glamour Salon owner Lindsey Graham for being “courageous enough to open the business and defy unconstitutional orders.”

Gibson told KOIN 6 News law enforcement asked the protesters to leave at one point.

“The police showed up and showed us an order saying we are not allowed to be out there,” Gibson said. “The First Amendment no longer exists in the city of Salem.”

Others who gathered to show their support for the salon said no one was arrested. Glamour Salon continued to take appointments throughout the demonstration while other small business owners looked on.

Tim Knight owns Guitar Castle in Downtown Salem. He strummed a guitar outside of his shop while demonstrators marched down the street. But he said he has no intention of defying Brown’s order.

“I’ll be the first one to open up when this happens,” he said. “We hope it happens soon but I’m not getting out in the street with the flags—I’m just playing music, sweet music, and the cars coming by are giving me the thumbs-up so I think I’ll continue to do it.”

Brent Allen at the Elsinore Gallery and Frame Shop is also following the governor’s orders and is operating his business by appointment only.

“I’m not one that needs to force the issue and say we need to open right now,” Allen said. “I’d rather be safe. I’d rather have my customers be safe.”

Allen said everyone needs to make their own choice about how to best operate in challenging times.

“I respect their right to do what they think is best for their business,” he said.

Those who protested outside of Glamour Salon said they’ll be back to support it again on Thursday.

“I don’t think the order is going to end anytime soon,” said Gibson.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the Salem Police Department and is waiting for a response.