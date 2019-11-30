Driver dies after collision with tractor outside Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died after a tractor and a Honda Civic collided in Salem Friday evening, said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred on Lakeside Drive NE around 6:30 p.m. Deputies and emergency responders arrived to find the Honda Civic significantly damaged—the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, said the sheriff’s office. The driver was identified by authorities as 71-year-old Salem resident Danny Stacey.
The driver of the tractor was not injured in the crash.
Lakeside Drive NE, near Portland Road NE, was closed while authorities conducted a crash investigation.
