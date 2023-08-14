SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A man turned himself into investigators on Sunday after fatally striking a bicyclist on a highway, then leaving the scene, according to Oregon State Police.

Brian Hammons, 55, faces hit-run and criminally negligent homicide charges.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, police say they responded to the collision in Marion County on Hwy 64 near milepost 5. According to investigators, the bicyclist, Harley Austin, 42, was riding south in the bike lane on Hwy 164 through the intersection of Talbot Rd SE when Hammons, who was driving a Dodge Ram 3500, turned onto the highway and collided with Austin.

Austin was taken to Salem Hospital, and was later pronounced dead, OSP said.

Authorities allege that Hammons left the scene after the arrival of medical personnel but before law enforcement arrived. He turned himself in the next day and was lodged in the Marion County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses of the incident are being encouraged to contact OSP, referencing case SP23-252845.