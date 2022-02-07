Driver killed after Salem Police open fire at Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was killed and a dog was injured after at least one Salem Police Department officer opened fire on a driver at Northgate Park early Monday morning.

According to police, Salem officers tried stopping a driver in a vehicle in Northeast Salem shortly after 12:30 a.m., but the driver refused to stop.

The driver traveled to Northgate Park, in the 3200 block of Northgate Avenue Northeast, where they stopped in a field.

Police said there was a confrontation between the man in the vehicle and officers and shots were fired. At least one Salem officer fired their weapon, police said.

Officers provided first aid to the man who was shot. He was transported to the Salem Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Oregon State Police is investigating the incident.

Four Salem Police Department officers have been placed on leave, per state and department protocols.

Police said they will release the name of the man who was killed after his family is notified.