Driver shot in head dies at Salem hospital; no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver who was shot in the head Tuesday in East Salem died on Thursday, deputies said.

The driver — 21-year-old Eduardo Flores Rodriguez of Woodburn — died at a Salem hospital, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez was one of three people shot late Tuesday night near Snoopy Lane NE and Linus Court NE, close to Lancaster Avenue NE. The car Rodriguez was in at the time — a silver Chrysler 300— crashed into a van after the shooting.

Rodriguez was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Two other men with gunshot wounds checked into the hospital later. Both were treated and released.

Deputies said they served a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at a home on Snoopy Court. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503.588.5032 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking this link.