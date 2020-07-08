Driver sought after allegedly running over, killing man in Marion County

Marion County

Deputies are searching for a white 2000s Chevrolet Camaro

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was reportedly run over and killed in a hit-and-run in Marion County on Tuesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., a man who appeared to be unconscious was lying in the street at the 4800 block of Northeast Brooklake Road. As the anonymous witness who first called authorities waited for emergency responders to arrive, they reportedly saw a white 2000s Chevrolet Camaro flee after running over the man in the street.

By the time officials arrived at the scene, the man had died. His identity has not yet been released.

NE Brooklake Road was closed for several hours as crews investigated, eventually reopening around 4 a.m. The driver has not been found and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident, including the original anonymous caller, is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at 503.588.5032.

