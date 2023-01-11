Enrique Rodriguez was sentenced to 25 years after a crash that killed four people on March 27, 2022 (Marion County DA’s Office)

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — A drunk driver will serve 25 years after causing the death of four people at a homeless camp in Salem in 2022.

On Wednesday, the Marion County District Attorney announced that 25-year-old Enrique Rodriguez Jr. was sentenced to 310 months in prison.

The crash happened on March 27, when Rodriguez was speeding in the early morning and crashed into a homeless encampment in downtown Salem — killing Jowand Beck, 24, Luke Kagey, 21, Joseph Posada, 54, and Rochelle Zamacona, 29.

Two others, Derrick Hart, 43, and Savannah Miller, 18, were both seriously injured.

Upon testing, authorities say they discovered that Rodriguez had a blood alcohol content of .224%, far over the legal limit of .08%.

In November, Rodriguez pled guilty to 11 charges, two counts of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, DUII, reckless driving, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

“One person and one person alone stands responsible for the senseless and avoidable deaths of these vulnerable members of our community, and that is Enrique Rodriguez,” said Marion County DA Paige Clarkson. “This defendant made the tragic and deadly decision to drive drunk. Four people paid the ultimate price for his selfish behavior. And now this defendant must face the consequences of those choices. The families of those he killed and those he injured will live with this forever.”