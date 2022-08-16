PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man died after an early morning crash on Tuesday near Donald, Oregon, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:45 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Ehlen Road NE, east of Butteville Road NE, where 41-year-old Joseph Haener attempted to make a left turn into a driveway, officials said. Police said Heaner, who was driving a 1999 Ford F-150, was hit by an oncoming truck.

Haener was taken to the hospital by Life Flight but succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Christopher Hutchison, 40, who was driving the oncoming 2017 Ford F-350, was also taken to the hospital but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, MCSO said.