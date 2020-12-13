Explosions heard at Salem’s Cascades Gateway Park

Scene from Cascades Gateway Park just before 10:30 Sunday, December 13, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Police Department has launched an investigation into multiple explosions heard at Cascades Gateway Park.

Authorities said there was an initial fire associated with the explosions. Salem Fire has since extinguished all active flames.

SPD said investigators will remain on scene while the investigation is underway.

“Updates will be provided as investigators learn more about the situation,” SPD said.

All traffic into the park was temporarily closed.

No injuries were reported.