PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 40-year-old man was killed in a high-speed motorcycle crash in Salem near the intersection of Glen Creek and Doaks Ferry Road shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The Salem Police Department stated that the motorcycle rider, identified as Timothy Edward Smith, likely attempted to turn along a curving stretch of road and lost control. The motorcycle crashed through a nearby fence and Smith is believed to have slid across the pavement before coming to rest near the curbside.

“Arriving officers located an unresponsive male rider with severe injuries who was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics,” the Salem Police Department said.

SPD said that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. The intersection and adjacent street were closed for approximately 3.5 hours while officers investigated the scene of the crash.