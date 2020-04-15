Filling the Internet gap: Group donates Wi-Fi to rural school

North Marion Intermediate School, as seen May 2019 on Google Maps.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A non-profit is helping some students continue their education during the coronavirus response, even if they don’t have Internet at home.

Last week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced schools will stay closed for the rest of the academic year as the state continues to respond to the pandemic. School districts had until April 13 to start online lessons or “distance learning.”

However, it’s hard to do assignments online if your family doesn’t have Internet access, something that’s more prevalent in low-income and rural communities.

The North Marion School District in Marion County has about 2,000 students scattered around the Aurora, Hubbard and Woodburn areas.

The non-profit Aurora Career Technical Education, Inc., started by four community members, purchased 35 Verizon Jetpacks (MiFi) for the district, and promised to pay for data services through the end of the academic year. In collaboration with the district’s IT staff, they plan to distribute these to 35 families or use them to provide local group access in the district.

North Marion School District Superintendent Ginger Redlinger said the donation is helping “fill the internet access gap many students experience in our mostly rural area.” Redlinger said they need to deploy the devices immediately to ensure seniors can complete their courses and graduate on time.

Many Internet and cell phone companies are also offering free or reduced-cost services. Comcast, for example, has an ‘Internet Essentials’ program designed to help low-income individuals and families. It’s free for 60 days if customers sign up before April 30.