Fire causes $750K damage at hemp drying facility

Marion County

2 firefighters suffered minor injuries

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A hemp drying facility in Marion County suffered an estimated $750,000 in damage when a fire broke out, March 3, 2020 (Marion County Fire District)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hemp drying facility in Marion County suffered an estimated $750,000 in damage when a fire broke out late Tuesday afternoon.

More than 40 firefighters needed about 4 hours to put out the blaze around Howell Prairie Road and Sunnyview Road NE, the Marion County Fire District said. Part of the issue was the difficulty in accessing the fire with heavy machinery inside the building.

The fire began in one of the dryer machines, officials said.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but were released Tuesday night. No one else was hurt.

