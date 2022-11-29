PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A detached garage in Salem collapsed while firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze they say spread to two homes early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home near Berry Street Southeast and Howard Street Southeast just before 4:45 a.m.

Officials say the blaze started in the detached garage before catching the home on the property and a neighboring home on fire. Officials said the garage was old and collapsed from the force of water used during firefighting efforts.

No one was reported injured.

Fire investigators are working to determine what started the fire.