Fire erupts at Marion County home with 9 inside; 1 dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died when a 2-alarm fire broke out at a home in Marion County in the early hours of Saturday.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. at a home in the area of 38th and Blossom where 9 people lived, the Marion County Fire District #1 said in a release. When firefighters arrived, one person was not accounted for and the home was engulfed in flames.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control. Once it was contained, that person was found already dead inside.

Officials said it’s not clear if smoke detectors were in the house or if they were working. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The name of the victim has not yet been publicly released.

Fire departments from Salem, Keizer and Woodburn all contributed in the firefight.