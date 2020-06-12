Fire investigation underway at Salem pawnshop

No word yet on what started the blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a Salem pawnshop that sparked late Thursday night.

The blaze started just before midnight at Capital Pawn on Southeast Commercial Street. When our crew got to the scene, a lot of smoke could still be seen coming from the building. Police had to block off the road near Ratcliff Drive.

There is no word yet on what started the fire or if anyone was injured. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.