One firefighter was reportedly hospitalized while battling a house fire in Salem, Oregon on Friday, September 23, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One firefighter has been hospitalized as crews battle down a blaze in Salem, officials say.

The Salem Fire Department says crews began responding to the house fire on Church Street SE around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon. It was eventually upgraded to a second alarm and the Salem Police Department arrived at the scene to assist.

Fire officials at the scene told KOIN 6 News one firefighter was sent to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries and is expected to be okay. Meanwhile, the homeowner is reportedly uninjured.

Breaking: Salem FD & Salem Police responding to a house fire on Church St. SE. Roads in the neighborhood are blocked as they work. pic.twitter.com/A0hQk2NYa0 — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) September 23, 2022

Officials have not released information about the status of the house, but video taken at the scene appears to show significant damage.

Church Street SE is currently closed between Cross Street SE and Howard Street SE and is expected to be blocked for next several hours. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.