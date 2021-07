A 3-alarm fire damaged 3 buildings at the Orchard Park Apartments in Salem, July 29, 2021 (KOIN)

3 buildings, each with 3 floors, burned in the fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Salem on Thursday evening.

Crews responded to the Orchard Park Apartments on NE Kacey Circle at about 7:30 p.m., the Salem Fire Department said.

Three buildings, each containing three floors, were burned in the blaze.

No residents were hurt; however, a firefighter was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, officials said.

The cause is under investigation.