Firefighters to honor St. Paul’s Austin Smith in memorial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Around 400 emergency vehicles from across the region will participate in a procession Saturday morning to honor Austin Smith, the 30-year-old St. Paul volunteer firefighter who lost his life in an explosion while battling a large barn fire.

The procession will start at 10:15 a.m. south of the Woodburn Walmart and wind its way up Highway 219, then west to St. Paul where a memorial will follow. Traffic will be affected for several hours, officials said, and drivers can expect delays around Woodburn, St. Paul and along the route.

The procession and memorial are open to public viewing. Those who wish to show their respects are encouraged to stand on sidewalks along the route.

St. Paul firefighter Austin Smith’s procession and memorial will be held on Saturday, Feb 12, 2022 (Courtesy: OR State Fire Marshal)

Motorists are asked to pull over as the procession of some 400 law enforcement make their way through.

The memorial service for Smith will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the St. Paul Rodeo grounds. Officials asked those wanting to attend to enter the Rodeo Grounds from River Road Northeast on the south side of St. Paul. Attendees not taking part in the procession are asked to arrive no later than 11 a.m.

Smith, who served in the St. Paul Fire District since 2015, left behind a wife and extended family in the St. Paul area. Posts on his memorial Facebook page show Smith as a man who was cherished by his family and loved by his community.

According to the page, the bill for the funeral is being covered by the St. Paul Fire District Secretary.

Donations

A GoFundMe account was set up to help Austin Smith’s family.

Or donations will be accepted through the St. Paul Fire District:

St. Paul Fire District

4233 Church Ave NE

P.O. Box 1

St. Paul, Oregon 97137