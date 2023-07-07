Salem police say Terry James Heck, 56, began abusing the boy in 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former leader with the Boy Scouts of America was arrested Thursday evening for the alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old boy over several years, officials say.

Investigators with Salem police say they found evidence that Terry James Heck, 56, began abusing the boy in 2017 and stalked him on social media for years afterward.

Before Heck’s arrest, a detective posed as the child on social media and engaged in conversation that “resulted in numerous messages of a sexual nature.” Heck arranged to see the boy, but when he arrived, he was arrested instead.

Officers say Heck now faces charges of first-degree sexual abuse, luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. This case is still under investigation.

Lieutenant Matt Riddle said, “We would like to speak to anyone who may have additional information about this case.”

Those with information to share can contact Detective Sabrina Hunter at 503-588-6050.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.