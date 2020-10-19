Former Oregon sheriff’s deputy accused of theft found dead

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a former Marion County sheriff’s deputy accused of theft, official misconduct, and other charges was found dead at a Wilsonville hotel.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sean Banks was found dead Saturday at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites near Interstate 5, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2019, Banks was indicted on 25 counts of theft, official misconduct, tampering with physical evidence, and computer crime, according to court records. The indictment alleges he stole guns, a camera, and money.

The results of an investigation into his death weren’t yet available Monday morning.