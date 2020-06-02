‘Foul play’ ruled out in Salem man’s death

Medical examiner said no signs of foul play

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office said there were no signs of foul play surrounding the death of man who died Saturday under mysterious circumstances.

Salem Police officers responded to a report of a man laying unconscious near a Safeway on Center St. NE just before 3 p.m. The man had been complaining about recently being assaulted shortly before losing consciousness, according to the witness who made the call.

Medics were unable to resuscitate the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Results from a toxicology test are still pending.

The investigation remains open.