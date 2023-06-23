The arrests followed the search of a home at 1700 Nebraska Street NE

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Four suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested Thursday afternoon following a search of a home at 1700 Nebraska Street NE, Salem police say.

After an alleged attempt to run from officers, police arrested 25-year-old Gerardo Lara-Alvarez, 26-year-old Jesus Camarena, 26-year-old Jasthmine Monic Pena and 38-year-old Benito Salinas Jr.

Police arrested Lara-Alvarez on three warrants including the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Officers say Camarena was found possessing 8.6 grams of meth and charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance. He had two outstanding warrants including a probation violation (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle) and a parole violation (harassment).

Pena faces a probation violation warrant for the distribution of a controlled substance and was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm at the time of arrest, police say.

Salinas faces a parole violation warrant of first-degree manslaughter and was also charged for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Salem police say they seized the handgun and ammunition found during the arrest. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.